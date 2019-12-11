Commentary: Division 1 athletics: It’s about the money

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The major networks and ESPN also cash in and make billions. The truth be known — it was never about academics. “Surprising Facts About Being a College Athlete” by BestCollegesOnline.com reveals some shocking statistics about graduation rates for the 68 teams playing in the March Madness Basketball tournament: the average graduation rate was 43%, with six teams under 20%, two under 10%, and one under 5%.

This concern is compounded by the fact that only 1.2% of college basketball players get drafted by the NBA. Yes, just above one percent. So, one out of 100 players goes to the NBA, and less than 50% actually graduate with a degree that can earn them a job outside of the basketball world. But who cares, right? In 2019, the five-week tournament produced $1.3 billion in ad revenue.

The NCAA website speaks of the association’s commitment and responsibility to students academically: “Graduating from college is an important achievement. We embrace our role in providing student athletes the skills for what comes next in life.” The NCAA claims that Division 1 athletes have found a balance between athletics and studies. It even says that Division 1 football and basketball players are regular students that just happen to play sports.