Commentary: 'Dreamers' deserve a life of certainty here in US

"DACA was a temporary stopgap measure that, on its face, could be rescinded at any time" by the Department of Homeland Security because it is unlawful, Francisco stated in oral arguments before the bench.

"And the department's reasonable concerns about its legality and its general opposition to broad nonenforcement policies provided more than a reasonable basis for ending it," he added.

"It is one of the court's most important cases of the term, and the court's four liberal justices indicated the administration has not met requirements for ending a program with such dire consequences for the immigrants and the economy," Post reporter Robert Barnes wrote.

Notably, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., the pivotal "swing" member of the court, didn't seem to think that he found the administration's "actions troublesome or unusual," Barnes noted. But he cautioned his readers that "questioning at oral arguments is not always predictive, and the decision in the case might not come for months."

In fact, the court's liberal justices indicated that they must have a lot more compelling reasons to shut down the program, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor was one of them.

It may come as a surprise that, for Sotomayor, one of the reasons against ending it came from President Trump himself.