Commentary: 'Drinking the Kool-Aid' takes on a whole new meaning

Interviewer Swan, an Aussie by the sound of him, objected. “I’m talking about death as a proportion of population,” he said. “That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”

“You can’t do that,” Trump sputtered. He implied that South Korea (300 deaths in a population of 51 million) has faked its statistics, and insisted that America is doing far better than Europe. Why, deaths are dropping sharply in Florida and Texas, he claimed, which is absolutely false.

Reality: On July 30, the entire European Union (population 446 million) reported 7,532 new cases of the virus. The United States, (population 328 million) reported 65,112. That would make the American rate of current COVID infections roughly 10 TIMES Europe’s.

Trump singled out Spain, describing it as having “a big spike” in cases. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump ran the numbers. Spain has indeed experienced a recent resurgence of the disease: “averaging 2,600 new cases a day over the past seven days and five deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins. The United States has seen nearly 60,000 new cases per day and a bit over 1,000 deaths.”

Of course, the U.S. is larger than Spain, but not 200 times larger.