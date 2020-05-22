Commentary: Each death represents a personal tragedy

Let's be clear: In Vietnam, as in the fight against COVID-19, the body count is a measure of national loss, the cumulative effect of deaths devastating to families and communities. In both cases, a large death count means widespread mourning and loss -- not to be minimized.

But the body count has a dangerous effect as well. It transforms individual loss into a statistic, a political or medical equivalent of baseball's wins-against-replacement, which for sports fans pointedly takes the acronym WAR.

"The Vietnam body count was like a scoreboard, and we always emphasized the kill ratio," said James Wright, a former Dartmouth College president and author of a recent history of the Vietnam War. "But that kill ratio didn't take into account the pain of the funerals or the pain when someone came to the door to notify the families of a loved one's death. We paid too much attention to these counts -- and in the body count, the pain of the individuals was lost."

On the ground in Vietnam, as in hospital ICUs in America this spring, individual deaths counted more than the cumulative figure.