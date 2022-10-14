Commentary: Election denier running to take charge of Nevada elections

One of the most dangerous political candidates in the country is running for office in Nevada. If elected, he will have power — too much power — over our elections.

His name is Jim Marchant, and he’s the Republican nominee for secretary of state. His chief issue is “election integrity,” which is troubling because the last thing he wants is integrity in our elections.

What do I mean by that? Let me explain.

Consider his past. Marchant believes Donald Trump was the “legit” winner of the 2020 election — never mind there is no evidence whatsoever to substantiate this claim. To make matters worse, he supported sending an alternate slate of Trump electors to Congress over the will of Nevada voters and said he would do it again. He also said that he would not have certified Biden’s victory if he had been Nevada’s secretary of state in 2020.

This is an ominous sign of what is to come. If Marchant is our secretary of state in 2024 and a Democrat wins, the odds are high that Marchant will not certify the results, resulting in a constitutional crisis.

He’s been an election denier since he lost his race for Nevada’s 4th congressional seat to Rep. Steven Horsford in 2020. He claimed he was the “victim of election fraud.” In reality, he was just the loser of an election.

He thinks elections have been rigged for more than a decade. “In Nevada, and maybe other places all over the country — we haven’t in Nevada elected anybody since 2006,” he said in January. “They have been installed by the deep state cabal.”

The next month, he said something similar: “Your vote hasn’t counted for decades. You haven’t elected anybody. The people that are in office have been selected. You haven’t had a choice.”

If our elections are so rigged, one wonders how Trump managed to become president and how Marchant won a seat in the Nevada State Assembly in 2016. Apparently, the only time elections are rigged is when Marchant and his preferred candidates lose.

Marchant is so conspiratorial about elections that he even questioned the legitimacy of the primary he won in June. He said he was “not really confident in the result” and that there “could have been anomalies.”

The striking thing about Marchant’s statement that Nevadans “haven’t had a choice” in their elections is that he wants to deprive Nevadans of their right to choose their elected representatives. If elected, he’ll have the power to certify the winner of state elections and the ability to refuse to certify them, regardless of the will of the voters. In other words, he can pick and choose who wins and who loses.

To top it all off, Marchant is the leader of the America First Secretary of State Coalition, which exists — in his words — to work “behind the scenes to try to fix 2020 like President Trump said.” It is a group of candidates across the country running for secretary of state who believe the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. All of these candidates now want to oversee elections in their respective states. Obviously, these are the last people who should do so.

Marchant has railed against mail-in ballots, falsely claiming that they are a mechanism for committing voter fraud. Yet he has used mail-in ballots himself. He did so as a registered voter in Florida in 2006, 2008, and 2010. The hypocrisy is too much to handle.

One thing Marchant wants to do is to force every Nevadan to re-register to vote. Among the many problems with this proposal is that it would violate federal law. In any case, why does he want to inconvenience us in this way? One suspects that his real aim is to reduce the number of eligible voters.

In addition to his desire to suppress votes, he’s also a full-fledged conspiracy theorist. This is evidenced in his ties to QAnon, the cult that believes Democrats are Satan-worshiping pedophiles. Marchant spoke at a QAnon event last year. Afterwards, instead of denouncing the group, he pretended he didn’t know what QAnon was.

The secretary of state is our last line of defense of our democracy. If this person undermines our elections, we will cease to have a functioning democracy. We can’t let that happen.