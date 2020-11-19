Commentary: Election takeaways

Every year right after an election, I’d find a small pile of requests waiting for me from journalists. They wanted some sort of comment on what it all meant.

It’s human nature to want to make sense of such a complex picture, but it is also politically important, because how elected officials interpret the results — or seek to convince others to interpret the results — goes a long way toward shaping the impact of the election.

The key thing to recognize in the wake of November’s voting is that living in such a sharply divided country creates a governance challenge. Without Republicans and Democrats agreeing to find common ground, it is hard for the US to exert strong influence around the world, get ambitious things done, or build a broad and sustainable consensus in favor of difficult policy decisions.

In the runup to the election, my chief concern was about efforts to suppress votes. Yet despite the obstacles thrown in their way, millions more Americans voted this time around than ever before. Their determination to make their voices count despite the inconveniences was inspiring.