Commentary: Ellison on decision to shut down bars and continued attacks on mining

In the last week, Governor Sisolak and Democrats have dealt a severe blow to the people who live and work in rural Nevada. Governor Sisolak’s closing of bars will effectively send us back into Phase 1 of our reopening. The areas his rollback targets are overwhelmingly in the northern and rural areas of Nevada. Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have reported an 85 percent mask compliance rate in Northern Nevada and only 72 percent in Southern Nevada. Yet his mandate closing down bars sweepingly affects most areas of Nevada instead of concentrating on specific locations that are not in compliance.
Businesses cannot continue to operate when they are constantly shut down by overbearing government orders. Sadly, some of these affected businesses may never open their doors again. This rollback is yet another example of Governor Sisolak’s unwillingness to have a consistent or stable plan to allow our economy to safely function.
Elko County has only had 213 cases with 91 of those recovered, whereas Clark County has over 7,000 active cases at this time. Additionally, Elko’s death rate is one of the lowest in the state at 1.89 out of 100,000. We should be concentrating our state’s efforts in the areas that need them the most. Nevada is a vast state and one-size-fits-all measures are not going to be the right answer, for our health or our economy.
Adding insult to injury, Democrats have decided to viciously attack Nevada’s mining industry. One of my Democrat colleagues went so far as to say that Nevada mining “rapes the earth.” Their goal appears to be to tax the industry into oblivion. An industry that employs nearly 30,000 Nevadans and pays approximately $2.4 billion in wages.
Nevada needs to safely and lastingly reopen our economy and get our people back to work. The constant rollbacks and lack of real leadership from Governor Sisolak are threatening to cause irreparable damage to our already hurting economy. Elko County has not been affected to the same degree as Southern Nevada and should not have to endure the same heavy-handed mandates.
Finally, we wait to see if Governor Sisolak and Democrats will attempt to carry out the national progressive agenda of defunding the police. A radical decision such as this, especially in a Special Legislative Session when there is not enough time to vet all the changes, is simply not prudent and would undoubtedly result in increased crime throughout Nevada.
We cannot afford to add to Nevadans’ already stressful situation by removing the protection our police provide to us every single day.
