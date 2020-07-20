Commentary: Ellison on decision to shut down bars and continued attacks on mining

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the last week, Governor Sisolak and Democrats have dealt a severe blow to the people who live and work in rural Nevada. Governor Sisolak’s closing of bars will effectively send us back into Phase 1 of our reopening. The areas his rollback targets are overwhelmingly in the northern and rural areas of Nevada. Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have reported an 85 percent mask compliance rate in Northern Nevada and only 72 percent in Southern Nevada. Yet his mandate closing down bars sweepingly affects most areas of Nevada instead of concentrating on specific locations that are not in compliance.

Businesses cannot continue to operate when they are constantly shut down by overbearing government orders. Sadly, some of these affected businesses may never open their doors again. This rollback is yet another example of Governor Sisolak’s unwillingness to have a consistent or stable plan to allow our economy to safely function.

Elko County has only had 213 cases with 91 of those recovered, whereas Clark County has over 7,000 active cases at this time. Additionally, Elko’s death rate is one of the lowest in the state at 1.89 out of 100,000. We should be concentrating our state’s efforts in the areas that need them the most. Nevada is a vast state and one-size-fits-all measures are not going to be the right answer, for our health or our economy.