Commentary: Energy transition faces a mining crossroads

U.S. mining operations already pay between 40 to 50 percent of earnings in federal, state, and local royalties, taxes and fees, similar to other major mineral-producing countries. This proposed legislation would push the U.S. well above the upper limit of that range, destroying the viability of existing operations and sending a clear signal for miners to go elsewhere.

Not only would this legislation undercut efforts to rebuild the front end of the nation’s industrial base, but it would destroy the opportunity to re-shore thousands of family-supporting jobs in places where investment and job creation is often scarce. The average U.S. miner earns more than $81,000 per year working in an industry that makes generational investments. The United States needs more mining, not less.

Just a week ago, when rolling out plans for $11 billion in new EV and lithium-ion battery manufacturing projects, the head of Ford Motors made a plea for more domestic mining. He said that “we have to bring battery production here, but the supply chain has to go all the way to the mines.” He continued, “are we going to import lithium and pull cobalt from nation-states that have child labor and all sorts of corruption, or are we going to get serious about mining?”