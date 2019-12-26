Commentary: Environmentalists wrong to blame capitalism for climate change

Before the creation of EKCs, many well-informed people thought that wealthier countries damaged their environment more than poorer nations. The only way out of this dilemma was to de-industrialize and reduce incomes, they thought. But we know now that the exact opposite is true. While factors such as the strength of democratic institutions, levels of educational achievement, and income equality play a role, environmental protection is closely correlated with prosperity.

Capitalism’s historical track record shows that it’s better than any other economic system so far devised at raising people out of poverty and at making efficient use of resources.

No other system better protects or improves our natural environment. CCR-II-Fossil Fuels demonstrates that the prosperity made possible by free markets creates the circumstances needed to better protect the environment. The report concludes:

“Without markets, a poorer and hungrier world would have little regard for the environment or the interests of future generations, being too busy meeting the more immediate needs of finding food and shelter.”

Suzuki needs to understand that capitalism is not the cause of climate change, or indeed environmental degradation of any sort. The prosperity and free markets that accompany capitalism are what are really needed for environmental protection.

Dr. Jay Lehr is Senior Policy Adviser with the Ottawa, Canada-based International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC). Tom Harris is Executive Director of ICSC and a policy advisor to The Heartland Institute which is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

