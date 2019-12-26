Commentary: Environmentalists wrong to blame capitalism for climate change

Famed Canadian environmentalist Dr. David Suzuki has his facts backwards again. Just before slamming American climate realist Marc Morano as “evil” and a “badass,” Suzuki declared at the UN climate summit in Madrid: “Capitalism is at the heart of what is driving” climate and “we’ve got to throw the system out.”
We often hear this theme during UN climate gatherings. But, as Dr. Calvin Beisner, Founder and National Spokesman of the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation, explains in his book “Is Capitalism Bad For The Environment?” replacing capitalism with socialism would be a huge mistake. Here are some of the examples he gives that illustrate this:
- When East Germany was unified with the West, the true impact of its socialist/communist form of government was revealed to outsiders for the first time. Its drinking waters were polluted beyond anything Western nations had experienced, its lakes were dead, and its forests were damaged.
- China’s Three Gorges Dam, on the Yangtze River, is the most destructive engineering project ever built—and it was built under socialist/communist rule. It pollutes everything in its path, submerging 140 towns, 1350 villages, and hundreds of factories. It has displaced 1.2 million people in its 420-mile wake, while releasing vast amounts of toxic waste into its reservoir as well as downstream.
- 40% of China’s rivers are polluted, 55% of the groundwater supplying 200 cities is polluted beyond safe levels.
- China’s severe air pollution blocks enough sunlight to reduce photosynthesis and thereby reduce crop yields. It is estimated that in 2010 there were a total of 8,000 premature deaths from air pollution in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Xian.
- Deforestation in China has led to the creation of 950 square miles of desert each year.
These socialist environmental calamities are partly a result of a lack of property rights, where no one takes responsibility for the state of the environment. It is also due to the fact that socialism does not create enough wealth to afford the costs of making protection of the environment a high priority. In Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels” (CCR-II-Fossil Fuels), a 780-page report issued last year by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), it is shown “how prosperity makes environmental protection a higher public goal and provides the resources needed to achieve it.” CCR-II-Fossil Fuels continues:
“Once basic demands for food, clothing, and shelter are met, people demand cleaner air, cleaner streams, more outdoor recreation, and the protection of wild lands. With higher incomes, citizens place higher priorities on environmental objectives.”
CCR-II-Fossil Fuels cite researchers Grossman and Krueger (1995) who “conducted an extensive literature review of air quality over time and around the world and found ambient air quality tended to deteriorate until average per-capita income reached about $6,000 to $8,000 per year (in 1985 dollars) and then began to sharply improve. Later research confirmed similar relationships for a wide range of countries and air quality, water quality, and other measures of environmental protection.”
CCR-II-Fossil Fuels describes what economists call Environmental Kuznets Curves (EKCs). EKCs show how environmental degradation rises with national per-capita income (although the benefits of industrialization to health and life nonetheless lead to declining rates of disease and premature deaths (i.e., to rising life expectancy) until a certain critical point is reached, after which the environment starts to improve.
Before the creation of EKCs, many well-informed people thought that wealthier countries damaged their environment more than poorer nations. The only way out of this dilemma was to de-industrialize and reduce incomes, they thought. But we know now that the exact opposite is true. While factors such as the strength of democratic institutions, levels of educational achievement, and income equality play a role, environmental protection is closely correlated with prosperity.
Capitalism’s historical track record shows that it’s better than any other economic system so far devised at raising people out of poverty and at making efficient use of resources.
No other system better protects or improves our natural environment. CCR-II-Fossil Fuels demonstrates that the prosperity made possible by free markets creates the circumstances needed to better protect the environment. The report concludes:
“Without markets, a poorer and hungrier world would have little regard for the environment or the interests of future generations, being too busy meeting the more immediate needs of finding food and shelter.”
Suzuki needs to understand that capitalism is not the cause of climate change, or indeed environmental degradation of any sort. The prosperity and free markets that accompany capitalism are what are really needed for environmental protection.
Dr. Jay Lehr is Senior Policy Adviser with the Ottawa, Canada-based International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC). Tom Harris is Executive Director of ICSC and a policy advisor to The Heartland Institute which is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois.