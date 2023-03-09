The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and a small group of other animal extremist organizations are pushing AB 102 in the Nevada legislature to ban coyote contests and levy huge fines against those who organize them. This is nothing new in Nevada, with HSUS coming back year after year seeking the ban as a way to create a toe-hold in the state to expand their reach and influence to implement bigger bans in the future.

Coyotes are North America’s most abundant predator species, with healthy populations in every corner of the country. Being highly adaptable, coyotes have come to occupy just about every type of landscape, in both urban and rural settings.

In fact, coyotes are so adaptable that in many areas, controlling their numbers has been a major problem for fish and wildlife managers. Coyote contests are one important mechanism to control the population to reduce the negative consequences of extremely high populations, including the spread of disease, predation of pets, and attacks on humans.

Assembly Bill 102 would eliminate this important tool. HSUS won’t tell you why they are really behind legislation like this, but you only have to look at their materials to know that ending hunting in America is chief among their long-term goals, and bills like this are an important piece of the puzzle for them.

AB 102 is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, March 15, at 4 p.m. in room 3143, in the Assembly Natural Resources Committee. Please take action to email the committee urging them to OPPOSE AB 102.

Don’t forget to share this message with your family, friends, and fellow sportsmen asking them to email the committee urging them to OPPOSE AB 102.

Sportsmen throughout Nevada need to stand up and be counted on this one. We cannot let the animal extremists win and drive a wedge between the hunting community and fish and wildlife managers. Make your voice heard loud and clear.