Commentary: Finding safety among predators

"Violence," declared the murderous H. Rap Brown, "is as American as cherry pie." Its corollary must be what a grizzled lawyer once told me: "Everything comes down to sex or money." It's doubtful that applies to the deranged, going on their killing rampages. So what is to be done?

According to the Marxists, the national socialist Democrat Party, republican squishes and all their fellow travelers, firearms must be outlawed and confiscated. Of course -- within every progressive and liberal lurks a brute authoritarian. Consider those of the mask diktat persuasion who, had their Wuhan Virus not mutated, were per Il Fauci a half-pace away from goose-stepping all over the Constitution and decent people.

Sure, safety for all is a good hope. But a casual reading of the world's history shows infinite conflict given the innate predatory nature of man. We are even created in conflict: witness the hellish reproductive journey taken by a gamete to unite with another to form a zygote. Man's history is that of Nature's -- bloody of tooth and red of claw -- the weaker succumbing to the stronger or stronger-willed, QED Riefenstahl's Triumph des Willens.

The feverish zeal of gun-grabbers is that of a paradoxical Great Awakening. Their mushmindedness, satirized in Twain's "In the Animals' Court," is the same that justifies ripping babes from the womb. In their twisted beliefs, a firearm, a mechanical that of itself can do nothing and is only set in motion by an actor, is solely at fault for taking life. We are never told just who is shooting whom except when it serves a political or media narrative. Maybe it's that racialist Yosemite Sam or Roger Rabbit anthropomorphic revolvers?

It is sorely vexing to have to see the gross stupidity of moderns whose ancestors had they been of the same cut, would never have left Europe -- hell, never come down from the trees for that matter. I'm of a tribal culture that's persisted for millennia because of the spiritual father, individual ability, independence -- even the freedom to starve, beneficial social interaction, and communal effort.

The bleating about diversity and inclusivity and equity is the sound of fatuous narcissism and nihilism. Those Idaho sheep last week may have thought they were safeguarded. The wolves fell upon them. Americans so far have been patient with closed down energy production, staggering fuel prices, increasing food costs; Democrat coups and Party send-ups of opposition, social grotesqueries, los invasores del norte, the bastardization of language, and worst, a senile incompetent poseur devoted to a career, like a past Nevada senator, of unashamed cupidity; who now like Pinafore's Admiral finds himself at the helm of flagship representative democracy. But the Declaration still stands: "...mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves...(under) a long train of abuses and usurpations..."

Oh -- as to what to do about those who like in the Old West "just went bad" and harm innocents? Porter Rockwell's dictum applies: "I never killed anyone who didn't need killing."

Elwood Mose of Lee is a former tribal chairman.

