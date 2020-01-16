Commentary: Fixing the system is up to all of us

You no doubt remember the old line attributed to Ben Franklin when he was asked what kind of government the Constitutional Convention had created: “A republic, if you can keep it!”

At a time when Americans are as polarized as I’ve ever seen them and many people believe our system of representative democracy is under existential stress, there is still broad agreement on the answer to the most basic question of all: Do we want to keep it? We may not be able to agree on values, cultural issues, national security, or the role of government. But we agree that we have to search for answers to our challenges, and that the foundations of our system matter.

The problem is, it’s often hard to see that common ground. The world we live in is filled with forces that pull us apart, and our public dialogue emphasizes these differences and dismisses those who want to come together and build consensus. In other words, the debate we have discourages the very process we need if we’re to change direction.