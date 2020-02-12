Commentary: Four senators' 'profiles in courage'

In 1956, then-Senator John F. Kennedy won the Pulitzer Prize for writing “Profiles in Courage,” a volume of short biographies describing acts of bravery and integrity by eight United States senators.

The book profiles senators who defied opinions of their party and constituents to do what they felt was right, suffering severe criticism and losses in popularity as a result.

In President Trump’s era, the state of our national politics has escalated from deeply polarized into open political tribal warfare. We live in the “Age of Rage.” Very few in today’s United States Senate ever risk being anything other than fierce and loyal partisans for their own political party.

The late GOP Senator John McCain has been the most notable exception. In addition to demonstrating great courage in enduring 5½ years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, McCain stood out for his independence and bipartisanship in a Senate career that spanned over 31 years.

McCain’s last “Profile in Courage” moment came in the early morning hours of July 28, 2017, when joining two other Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) in voting against the GOP’s “skinny repeal” bill — a measure that would have permanently repealed Obamacare’s individual mandate — but offered nothing to replace it.