Commentary: Freedom Caucus opposes AB 321

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus announced its strong opposition to Assembly Bill 321, which received a hearing Thursday in the Assembly Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections. The bill would permanently entrench the dangerous and flawed provisions of Assembly Bill 4, a measure Nevada Democrats rushed into law during last summer’s 32nd Special Session.
Were lawmakers to pass AB321, the reckless practices of universal mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, allowing ballots to be accepted after the election, and unjustifiable limits on transparency during the ballot-counting process would become permanent features of our state’s system of voting.
Public trust in the integrity of our election processes was cut deeply during the 2020 election. This proposal does nothing to restore that trust. In fact, it would accomplish just the opposite. Evidence has been presented not only to the Nevada Secretary of State, but also to the Nevada Legislature, that there were significant problems with the last election. Yet legislative Democrats insist on ignoring the facts and the people’s demands for accountability.
"It's time to restore Nevadans’ faith in our elections. My constituents, and indeed all Nevadans, deserve to know that when they cast a ballot, it will be counted, and not canceled out by an illegitimate vote," said Assemblywoman Jill Dickman, a Freedom Caucus member. “Nevadans have always been able to vote by mail upon request, and election officials, through the absentee ballot process, have always been able to make sure that those votes were secure and legitimate. Under AB321, we would codify a system where mail ballots are sent to everyone, automatically, including those who no longer live at the addresses where the ballots are sent. This is especially an issue because of the state’s terribly unclean voter rolls. Such a system greatly diminishes security and accountability and is simply unacceptable.”
Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, the Freedom Caucus’ Chairman, noted that in addition to the significant policy problems with the bill, it also comes with a massive price tag that is far above the cost of a regular election and something our state cannot afford.
“There’s no justification for the legislature to force Nevada taxpayers to pay for a dramatic election overhaul that has proven faulty and untrustworthy.” Wheeler said. “Nevada’s citizens deserve and demand better from their elected leaders.”
The Freedom Causes said thoughts on AB321 can be shared with legislators at https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/Opinions/81st2021.