Commentary: Freedom Caucus opposes AB 321

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus announced its strong opposition to Assembly Bill 321, which received a hearing Thursday in the Assembly Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections. The bill would permanently entrench the dangerous and flawed provisions of Assembly Bill 4, a measure Nevada Democrats rushed into law during last summer’s 32nd Special Session.

Were lawmakers to pass AB321, the reckless practices of universal mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, allowing ballots to be accepted after the election, and unjustifiable limits on transparency during the ballot-counting process would become permanent features of our state’s system of voting.

Public trust in the integrity of our election processes was cut deeply during the 2020 election. This proposal does nothing to restore that trust. In fact, it would accomplish just the opposite. Evidence has been presented not only to the Nevada Secretary of State, but also to the Nevada Legislature, that there were significant problems with the last election. Yet legislative Democrats insist on ignoring the facts and the people’s demands for accountability.