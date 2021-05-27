Commentary: Freedom caucus supports vaccine privacy

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus stands firmly behind the members of the Nevada Assembly who have taken a stand against the arbitrary rules of Democrat leadership and their demands for the sharing of private medical information regarding vaccinations.

On Thursday, May 20th, one day after the lifting of the mask mandate at the legislature, Assemblyman John Ellison and Assemblywomen Jill Dickman and Annie Black were forced to either put their masks back on or face punishment or expulsion. Unfortunately, there were few who stood with them, including members and leadership of their own party.

None of these legislators have been asked about their vaccination status. To the knowledge of the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus, no other members of the legislature have been asked about their status either. These decisions have been made capriciously, and justification has yet to be provided for why these actions were taken against three Republican Assembly members, specifically.

"It's unclear how legislative staff determines who has been vaccinated. Frierson directed questions to Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes, who did not respond to requests for comment," said Sam Metz of the Associated Press.