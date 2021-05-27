Commentary: Freedom caucus supports vaccine privacy

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus stands firmly behind the members of the Nevada Assembly who have taken a stand against the arbitrary rules of Democrat leadership and their demands for the sharing of private medical information regarding vaccinations.
On Thursday, May 20th, one day after the lifting of the mask mandate at the legislature, Assemblyman John Ellison and Assemblywomen Jill Dickman and Annie Black were forced to either put their masks back on or face punishment or expulsion. Unfortunately, there were few who stood with them, including members and leadership of their own party.
None of these legislators have been asked about their vaccination status. To the knowledge of the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus, no other members of the legislature have been asked about their status either. These decisions have been made capriciously, and justification has yet to be provided for why these actions were taken against three Republican Assembly members, specifically.
"It's unclear how legislative staff determines who has been vaccinated. Frierson directed questions to Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes, who did not respond to requests for comment," said Sam Metz of the Associated Press.
"I was escorted off the floor of the Assembly because I refuse to share my private medical information with anyone but my doctor. This is a basic right for all Americans, and our rights shouldn’t go out the window when times get tough. I will continue to fight for my constituents, and I will not let the Democrats in the Legislature stand in the way of me doing the job I was elected to do. It's time to stop making COVID-19 a political issue," said Assemblywoman Dickman.
The Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus is calling on the Legislative Council Bureau and Legislative leadership to divulge how they came to the decisions that they did as well as what information regarding vaccination status they have and where it came from. The State of Nevada, or the United States as a whole, have not implemented vaccine passports, and the Nevada Legislature should be no different.
The Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus is also calling on leaders of the Assembly Republican Caucus to introduce emergency legislation banning the future implementation of vaccine passports in the state of Nevada.
Members of the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus are Assemblyman Jim Wheeler (chairman), Assemblyman John Ellison, Assemblywoman Jill Dickman, Assemblyman Richard McArthur, Assemblyman PK O’Neill and Assemblyman Andy Matthews.