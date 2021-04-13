Commentary: Freedom Caucus urges vote against AB 321

CARSON CITY — Last Friday marked the legislative deadline for committee passage in the first house, meaning that bills not voted out of committee by then (except for those specifically marked for deadline exemption) are now dead.

Examining the bills that do and do not survive a deadline day always reveals a lot about the priorities of the party running the Legislature. Even more telling is the list of bills that not only fail to pass, but do not even receive a hearing.

A look at this session’s outcome, particularly in the Assembly, demonstrates that the Democrat majority has set the wrong priorities for Nevada.

One of the biggest challenges facing our state today is restoring confidence in our elections. To that end, several Republican members of the Assembly, including a number of Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus members, introduced legislation this session to help strengthen the security and integrity of our election system.

That includes AB 134 (Assemblyman Andy Matthews), which would repeal the disastrous AB 4 from last summer’s special session; AB 137 (Assemblyman John Ellison) which would require ID to vote in Nevada; and AB 163 (Assemblywoman Jill Dickman) which would end ballot harvesting and implement a wide array of measures designed to enhance election integrity.