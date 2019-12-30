Commentary: 'Freedom' mantra for 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s safe to say the Holy Spirit wanted the Sisters of Life, because it is looking more than all right. They are women dedicated to God and His people, with a special commitment to innocent human life. The Sisters of Life were born of an inspiration Cardinal O’Connor had at Dachau. He asked himself: “How could human beings do this to other human beings?”

Speaking of freedom, I realize I still can’t get over an event at the Freedom Tower — the structure built on the site of the World Trade Center — in January, when the governor or New York decided to expand abortion in a state already known as the abortion capital of the country. To celebrate such a blow to life at a site at which so much life was taken should be beyond the pale.

But life continues, and God provides people who see clearly and will pour themselves out in service for others. Ours doesn’t have to be a culture of cynicism and despair. The Sisters not only show us something greater, something wonderful, something more real than so much that we allow ourselves to become enslaved to; they draw us into it, as well.

The Sisters will tell you: “We believe every person is valuable and sacred. We believe that every person is good, loved, unique and unrepeatable. We believe that every person’s life has deep meaning, purpose and worth. In fact, we give our lives for that truth.”