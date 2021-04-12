Commentary: From the Rubies to oil and gas reform, I applaud our senators

My husband Scott and I moved to Reno in 1986 and, like so many newcomers to Nevada, were immediately struck by the incredible beauty of the state’s numerous (314 to be exact) mountain ranges. We wanted to know the landscapes around us and started exploring which, as all Nevadans know, is one of the primary pastimes of being a resident.

In 1994, we decided we would hike the Ruby Crest Trail. We headed out to Lamoille Canyon in our long-gone Ford F150 after managing to find someone from a local guide shop in Elko willing to shuttle the truck to Harrison Pass.

I remember the climb up to the trail from Lamoille and the stunning first day as we passed by high elevation Alpine lakes reminiscent of the Sierra, and in particular, the beauty of Overland Lake. We bumped into two or three high altitude camps of Basque shepherds who were up for the summer running sheep. But my strongest memory of the hike is how remote and empty the trail was — offering uninterrupted time to retreat from everyday life, watch for wildlife and soak in the natural richness of this state.