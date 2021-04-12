Commentary: From the Rubies to oil and gas reform, I applaud our senators

My husband Scott and I moved to Reno in 1986 and, like so many newcomers to Nevada, were immediately struck by the incredible beauty of the state’s numerous (314 to be exact) mountain ranges. We wanted to know the landscapes around us and started exploring which, as all Nevadans know, is one of the primary pastimes of being a resident.
In 1994, we decided we would hike the Ruby Crest Trail. We headed out to Lamoille Canyon in our long-gone Ford F150 after managing to find someone from a local guide shop in Elko willing to shuttle the truck to Harrison Pass.
I remember the climb up to the trail from Lamoille and the stunning first day as we passed by high elevation Alpine lakes reminiscent of the Sierra, and in particular, the beauty of Overland Lake. We bumped into two or three high altitude camps of Basque shepherds who were up for the summer running sheep. But my strongest memory of the hike is how remote and empty the trail was — offering uninterrupted time to retreat from everyday life, watch for wildlife and soak in the natural richness of this state.
In the last 27 years, I have hiked all over the world, but this Ruby hike still stands out for me. It was gorgeous, unique, and profoundly peaceful with expansive viewscapes of Nevada’s sagebrush ocean. After years of deepening appreciation for our state’s landscapes, I see it as our moral responsibility to protect them. I applaud our Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto for recognizing we are losing too many places like this, and for their effort to save the Ruby Mountains. Their Ruby Mountain Protection Act would prevent oil and gas leasing in this iconic landscape, including critical wetlands like the Ruby Marshes.
Our Senators know Nevadans depend on public lands in the state for recreation and tourism — an industry that provides $5.5 billion in added value to our economy, $2.6 million in wages for Nevadans, and $1.1 billion in state and local tax revenue. Limiting oil and gas production on delicate landscapes and public lands will help ensure that our government is using resources responsibly, including inviting in revenue-producing and sustainable business.
For too long, fossil fuel leasing on public lands in this state has locked away millions of acres of landscapes, resulted in non-competitive leases that actually cost taxpayers, and forced Nevadans to front the bill in cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells. In 2018 alone, pollution clean-up from oil and gas drilling on public lands was estimated to cost a potential $6.1 billion — which far exceeds the $162 million in reclamation bonds the federal government includes in leasing costs for corporations.
And as demand for fossil fuels is on the steady decline, drilling sites are sitting idle, or worse, abandoned and leaking pollutants into our air and water. Unfortunately, over 97% of the lands in our state under the ownership of fossil fuel companies sat undeveloped in 2020, preventing them from generating revenue our state desperately needs. It is time to end this broken system, and ensure places like the Rubies are not at-risk.
On top of their proposed protections for the Ruby Mountains, our Senators are pushing to ensure that excessive oil and gas leasing on our public lands remains in-check. Senator Cortez Masto re-introduced her End Speculative Oil and Gas Leasing Act, which would require the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to regularly assess oil and gas development potential on public lands. In an important move to ensure fossil fuel companies are not stockpiling our public lands, it would prohibit the BLM from offering leases on lands determined to have low or no development potential.
I am encouraged to see our Senators take action to reform the broken system of oil and gas leasing on public lands, and am grateful they are leading the effort to preserve the Ruby Mountains. Our future can and should be one where public lands are both protected and a source of prosperity for Nevadans.
———
Connie Howard is the chair of conservation and public lands for the Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter.