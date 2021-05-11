Commentary: Genetically modified humans

For example, the Chinese have genetically engineered a herd of milk cows that produce human breast milk. A lactating Holstein cow can produce 7.5 to 15 gallons a day. One can foresee a potential radical change in the milk-formula industry. In addition, tobacco plants have been genetically engineered with human genes to produce human lysozymes, antibacterial enzymes found in tears, saliva, and human milk. Therapeutic quantities can be isolated from the plant tissues and distributed to those who need them.

The flexibility of genetic codes means that just as these organisms can receive human genes, the same technology can be used to import all manner of genes into humans. Any genetic modifications can be debated in terms of whether such inclusions are enhancing humanity or degrading human identity. Again, it will often depend on one’s definition of what it means to be human. Remember, the altered CCR5 gene in the Chinese girls may decrease their resistance to certain diseases such as West Nile Virus. If you win, you may lose.