Commentary: Giving thanks to society’s economic benefactors

The likes of Zuckerberg and Bezos et al. earn income and accumulate profits in exchange for having provided things of economic value to their fellow humans. They have no power to force anyone to buy their product. People willingly give their money to “rich corporations” because they value what they are purchasing more than they value the money they are paying; were it not so, the transaction would not take place. A free society with voluntary economic exchange is a positive-sum world. In a market economy, both parties to transactions profit from exchange.

On the downside, many Americans’ incomes have fallen due to lifestyle decisions. One startling example: demographer Nicholas Eberstadt’s “ten-million man army” of working-age American males who have voluntarily dropped out of the regular job market, choosing to sponge off family or friends. Their incomes have fallen to negligible levels, thereby adding to the widening gap in incomes. The rich didn’t make them choose this lifestyle. (For more on social and economic pathologies, see Charles Murray’s 2012 book “Coming Apart.” Murray documents widespread cultural shifts — none being imposed on the poor by the rich — that are highly correlated to lagging prosperity.)