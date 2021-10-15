Commentary: Global energy crisis could leave Americans in the lurch

Lately, Americans have been watching the news with concern. That’s because tight global supply chains are causing shortages for many everyday products. And at the same time, energy prices are rising dramatically, with supply failing to meet the demands of economies reemerging from the COVID pandemic.

Soaring energy prices are already hammering European and Asian consumers. But they may hit U.S. consumers this winter, too. Gasoline prices are rising, heating oil prices have jumped more than 60 percent in a year, and natural gas costs have doubled in just the past six months.

Along with rising energy prices, the reliability of the nation’s electricity grid has also become a question mark. Blackouts and power outages have become increasingly common in California, Texas, and other states.

Despite these concerns, the Biden administration is pushing ahead with plans for a carbon-free U.S. power sector by 2035. To do so, the president aims to dramatically increase wind and solar generation — so that the U.S. can reach 80 percent emissions-free power by 2030.

Such a heavy reliance on weather-dependent sources of power will bring immense technical challenges — and the price tag will be extraordinary. But a lack of planning for safe grid reliability is the most troubling.