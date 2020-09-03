Commentary: Globalism can’t compete with an aggressive China

It’s impossible to excuse these wanton practices, and even free-trade advocates are waking up to China’s ugly behavior. Such lawlessness has allowed China to gradually surpass America’s high-tech lead — and has finally prompted congressional action. Recently, a bipartisan group of senators introduced bills to aid U.S. semiconductor producers and microelectronics manufacturers that compete with China.

These are important efforts. But will they come in time? Beijing is intent on global dominance and has already launched a “Made in China 2025” campaign to overtake key industries like information technology, robotics, aerospace, electric vehicles, and medical devices.

Wireless networks and renewable energy systems will likely be a key part of China’s growth strategy. And that leaves the United States in a particularly poor position. Beijing already holds a major advantage in the production and processing of raw materials for high-tech industries. That gives them preferential access to the building blocks of everything from lithium-ion batteries to solar panels. And every iPhone that Americans purchase helps to fund irresponsible mining projects like the Bayan-Obo, a Chinese rare earths site that has dumped toxic sludge into a waste pond three times the size of Central Park.