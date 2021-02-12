Commentary: Good foreign policy is good domestic policy, and vice-versa

There was an interesting moment in Washington at the end of January, on Antony Blinken’s first full day as secretary of state. Meeting with the press corps that covers the State Department, he told the assembled reporters, “You keep the American people and the world informed about what we do here. That’s key to our mission.”

I have no doubt that there will be plenty of tense moments between Blinken and the journalists who cover US foreign policy. But Blinken’s comment — meant to signal a change from the hostile relationship that developed under the previous administration — underscored a key facet of American diplomacy: what happens at home affects our posture and capabilities abroad. Likewise, how we conduct ourselves abroad says a great deal about who we are at home.

One way to think about this is to imagine a foreign policy that puts us at the forefront of curbing human rights abuses around the world or that makes certain that in cases of major natural disasters, the US leads the way in providing disaster relief. These actions send messages about who we are as a nation — and as the American people — that resonate with ordinary people the world over, even if foreign regimes sometimes resent them. Trying to do good in the world is good foreign policy, and I would argue makes us stronger and safer at home.