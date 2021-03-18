Commentary: GOP moves to save Biden: We want amnesty, too

Biden’s bill doesn’t even include the usual false promises of border security. That’s where Republicans come in!

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is floating a bill that would grant amnesty to Dreamers in exchange for vague promises of a border wall system.

A border wall system should not be confused with a border wall. It’s easy enough to write “wall.” So why didn’t he do that?

Because a border wall system will not have a wall. It will fund a lot of meaningless nonsense, such as drones (so we can amuse ourselves by watching illegals sneaking into our country); “boots on the ground” (so we can employ many more government workers to assist illegals as they cross the border); and surely the inevitable “commission” (so we can employ yet more government workers to produce useless reports).

The only other difference between the Democrats’ and Republicans’ amnesty is that, in Sen. Scott’s bill, the amnestied illegals would get citizenship in 15 years, instead of three. By 2036, Sen. Scott will be 83 years old, enjoying the adulation of his corporate donors.

The two key flaws with any amnesty are:

1) Real border security must precede amnesty.