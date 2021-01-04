Commentary: Gov. Sisolak’s climate plan

Governor Sisolak has released a document: Nevada’s Climate Strategy. He wants to spend around $12 billion over the next 10 years to develop more solar power. The motivation is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to avoid a climate catastrophe. His plan will have no effect on Nevada climate because China emits 300 times as much carbon dioxide as Nevada. The cost of electricity will soar because solar electricity is very expensive.

Solar power is not practicable. Electricity from solar is erratic and unpredictable. It doesn’t work at night or when it is cloudy. Solar can’t replace our fleet of natural gas generating plants. They have to remain to backup solar and smooth the flow of electricity.

Our natural gas plants can generate a megawatt hours’ worth of electricity for $15, the cost of the fuel. The solar electricity that displaces the natural gas electricity costs about five times as much, or $80 per megawatt hour, exclusive of subsidies. Why does the governor want to pay five times more for electricity?

As bad as five times overpriced is, it gets worse. When solar reaches about 20 percent of the electricity generated a problem of excessive day generation emerges. Then expensive giant batteries have to be added to the solar farms to absorb the excessive daytime electricity. That electricity is then released in the early evening.