Commentary: Governments, wars and culture: What we have in common

Modern politicians and journalists insist on dichotomizing the world. You are either with us or against us. Period. That such a stance may be illogical or even contradictory does not seem to matter.

Both Pelosi and Biden said they would not be vaccinated when Trump was president. Both suggested you were an enemy of the people if you did not have the opposite view when Biden was president. Romney, who is one of the most decent of current politicians, was despicable when he opposed Obama, and now is viewed as a very bad person because he is opposed to Trump.

In some cases, especially when one group obtains power, only one view is allowed. You cannot see issues of race and gender from various perspectives. You are either all in with the “correct” view or you are against it. Period.

We see the same thing in the war in the Ukraine. The information we get on a daily basis makes no consistent sense, primarily because our sources only allow one view to be acknowledged.

There is no middle ground, but that is literally the ground we live on.

I was reminded of this dichotomy recently when I heard someone talking about loyalties. He said we have more in common with other people than they and we have with our own governments.

In high school we had a German transfer student who was charming and popular. We thought it a bit odd that he still admired Hitler, but he had more in common with us than he had with a national leader.

I had a roommate in college from northern Africa. I had more in common with him than I would have had with someone from New York.

Years later, I had a student from Iran. She was a charming person who attempted, unsuccessfully, to teach me a bit of Farsi. I asked her about the Ayatollahs. Her response: Don’t believe everything you read.

Near my hotel in Shanghai was a store that sold only M&Ms. Half of the young people wore clothing with American slogans, and important signs were written in Chinese and English. Talking over lunch or dinner, it became apparent that my guests had more in common with me than they did with their own government, and it was obvious to me that I had more in common with them than I have with my government.

The idea that we could be killing each other because of the stupidities of our governments was intolerable.

If you took a map of North America after the last elections, you would find that you could draw a straight line from one ocean to the next without ever crossing a rural county that voted for the Democratic presidential candidate.

If you drew a line from New Orleans to the Hudson Bay and made one imaginary country east of that line and another country west of that line, those countries would each be more culturally homogeneous than the current USA and Canada.

The more power our governments assume, the less they become like the people they govern. We increasingly have more in common with others than we have with our own governments.

