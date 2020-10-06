Commentary: Group petitions trustees to reopen county schools

Governor Sisolak in an unprecedented move signed Senate Bill 4(SB4) in August 2020. SB4 gave some exemptions to certain industries from being sued due to COVID-19. The main purpose of this bill was to protect the major industries in our state to secure tax revenue and help a falling economy. However, groups around the state that were not listed in the exemption were alarmed that they are now open to legal assaults. Assemblyman John C. Ellison says “what people need to know is that school districts have never been exempt from being sued for any other diseases, sicknesses, viruses, or injuries. Teachers also need to understand that the Elko County School District has Directors and Officers insurance which protects them. The bottom line is teachers are only liable if they behave in a negligent manner.”