Commentary: Group petitions trustees to reopen county schools

The Elko County Community Action Committee consisting of 14 community members is committed to working with the Elko County School District. The committee is requesting the Elko County School District Board of Trustees to consider the following three requests.
Action Item #1: The Elko County Community Action Committee is requesting that the Elko County School District Board of Trustees open all Elko County elementary schools full-time and in-person no later than October 26, 2020.
Action Item #2: The Elko County Community Action Committee is requesting that the Elko County School District Board of Trustees open all Elko County intermediate, junior high, and high schools for the minimum of a hybrid in-person schedule no later than October 26, 2020.
Action Item #3: The Elko County Community Action Committee is requesting that the Elko County School District Board of Trustees revamp their original COVID-19 closure and quarantine policies to make sure that schools are not repeatedly reopening and closing.
The Elko County Community Action Committee has recruited other community individuals to assist in this effort. Assisting members for the committee include Elko County School Board District 2 Candidate Robert Leonhardt, Marianne Johnson, Bailey Meza, and Jeff Watson, the owner of Empower Fitness.
Assemblyman John C. Ellison says “the group understands that there are several obstacles to moving to a full opening. However, we also know that our communities have tremendous resources necessary to make this happen.” The committee has heard from several teachers, school administrators, and school board members regarding concerns to reopening. The most often expressed concerns include full time versus a hybrid model, SB4 liability concerns, child and teacher safety, and fear of closings due to outbreaks.
The number one discussion point is whether the school district will move to opening full-time and in person or go forward with a hybrid model. The Elko County Community Action Committee is pushing to get our schools open full-time and in-person.
Elko County School Board District 2 Candidate Robert Leonhardt, stated “if we would get a ‘can do attitude,’ think outside the box, and get ahead of the eight ball, we can resolve all reopening full-time issues and stay open in a safe manner.” The group’s biggest concern is that each school will open with a different model and schedule. Leonhardt says “the distance learning model failed for most people due to not coordinating schedules. We had 10,000 students all on different time-lines.”
Leonhardt stated that “the problems would continue if we allowed each school to operate independently with different schedules. It is possible that a family could have one child in an AM/PM model, with another going opposite days, with yet another doing something else. We need to give our children and working parents a model that can work.”
Governor Sisolak in an unprecedented move signed Senate Bill 4(SB4) in August 2020. SB4 gave some exemptions to certain industries from being sued due to COVID-19. The main purpose of this bill was to protect the major industries in our state to secure tax revenue and help a falling economy. However, groups around the state that were not listed in the exemption were alarmed that they are now open to legal assaults. Assemblyman John C. Ellison says “what people need to know is that school districts have never been exempt from being sued for any other diseases, sicknesses, viruses, or injuries. Teachers also need to understand that the Elko County School District has Directors and Officers insurance which protects them. The bottom line is teachers are only liable if they behave in a negligent manner.”
Child and teacher safety is the group’s top priority. Former Elko Mayor Chris Johnson says “COVID-19 is a real threat and must be managed properly. However, it must also be put into prospective. According to the CDC, there have been 32 deaths amongst elementary age children in the United States. The mortality rate is .0003%. Children are 10 times less likely to contract or spread COVID-19. Last year there were more deaths related to the flu and we did not shut the schools down.”
Baily Meza says that she is “researching negative effects that children are facing due to not being in school full-time.” Meza says “consequences for children not being in school in person are worse than the virus.”
A comprehensive study of negative effects of children not being in school full-time will be presented to the School Board of Trustees at the meeting. With the knowledge that health professionals have developed and proven remedies, this threat is lower now than ever before.
There are also several safety protocols that can reduce the threat of spreading in our schools. There are advanced air filters, in-room air quality units, sanitizing machines, and other PPP. Winnemucca received around $1,000,000 to secure the necessary resources to open their schools. Elko County Commissioner Jon Karr states “the service industries, mining businesses, first line responders, and even the Boys & Girls Club are open. We are hopeful that our schools will also open full-time.”
Opening schools is the number one priority but not if we are going to just turn around and close them again for any infection. Marianne Johnson states, “We can’t have schools opening and then closing and then reopening to just close again.” The Elko County Community Action Committee researched several school districts representing over 200 schools that are currently open to see what they are doing to avoid shutdowns. Johnson says “after review it is obvious that Elko County School District COVID-19 shutdown policy needs some minor adjustments.” The group will be requesting the school board to consider getting the local health officer more involved in all shutdown decisions. Our group will also ask that the district look at policies to shut down areas instead of entire schools.
Lee Hoffman says “the committee will be addressing the Elko county School Board of Trustees at the October 13, 2020 meeting requesting that Elko County Schools open in person no later than October 26, 2020. The group is optimistic that the board will strongly consider their requests.” Elko County School Board District 4 Candidate Gregg Brobry says “we need the support of the entire community at this time. Brobry urges every citizen to go to his Facebook page at Gregg Broby for ECSD Board of Trustees, District 4 and sign the petition to open the schools full-time.”
