Commentary: Guess who else wanted to give Americans a financial boost

That's part of the criticism that the Biden plan is receiving from Republicans, who as a mass voted against the virus-relief plan -- just as every Democrat opposed the Trump tax cuts and every Republican voted against the Obamacare health plan.

"It's a one-shot affair and it will get some people over the hump, but it doesn't provide the long-term assistance that some people need," said Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican who is not running for re-election. "It's helpful for immediate spending but not for long-term stability and long-term sustainability -- but it has some advantages over Great Society programs that haven't successfully met their own goals."

And at the same time, critics believe that a substantial portion of the money provided by the Biden plan will be employed more as savings than as stimulus, with the final effect being to billow the deficit and pass the costs on to future generations of American taxpayers.

"Someday this bill will have to be paid," said former GOP Sen. Judd Gregg of New Hampshire, a onetime Budget Committee chairman. "Maybe it will provoke a currency crisis with people losing confidence with the dollar, and then our standard of living could be in danger, because if there is a loss of confidence in the currency, we lose everything. The only thing that is saving us right now is that all the other industrialized countries are printing money like crazy too. When it catches up to us, it catches up to the world."

