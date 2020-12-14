Commentary: Health insurance: the ultimate 2020 holiday gift

If 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that health is the new wealth. So as Nevadans contemplate what to buy their loved ones for the holidays, I urge everyone to consider health insurance.

While it may not be sexy, health insurance is essential to protect you and your family from financial ruin while increasing your access to quality care. And what better gift for you and your family than a comprehensive, quality, and affordable health plan that covers all the ten essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act (ACA)? It’s literally a gift that lasts an entire year, and best of all, you may qualify for subsidies to offset the costs.

Here are six things you may not know about health insurance plans offered through Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the state agency, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange).

First, insurance through Nevada Health Link is affordable. Nevada Health Link is the ONLY place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help offset the cost of monthly premiums. In fact, four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan through Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance (tax credits).