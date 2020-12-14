Commentary: Historians will long debate the legacy of transformative Trump

But the next sentence in Gov. Roosevelt’s 1932 interview in The New York Times before he defeated Herbert Hoover is less often quoted. He said significant presidents “were leaders of thought at times when certain historic ideas in the life of the nation had to be clarified.”

Historians for years will wrestle over whether Mr. Trump clarified or muddled historic ideas. They will evaluate whether Mr. Trump permanently recast long-established principles in the presidency. They will argue over whether he was a plutocrat, populist — or poseur.

But this debate is not only for the future. It is occurring now.

“Outside of Trump, it’s hard to think of a president who has upended and then taken over a major American party in such short order,” said William Howell, a University of Chicago political scientist.

The principal historical question: Is Mr. Trump an aberration in the parade of American presidents, or he is a precedent for future American presidents?

Either way, his size-12 footprints on the beige and navy blue carpeting with floral medallions installed in Mr. Trump’s first months in the West Wing will not soon fade.

That is a conviction his supporters embrace with fervor. It is also a view his opponents share with alarm.