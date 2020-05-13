Commentary: Hope for President Trump's second term hangs in the balance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON — Forecasting presidential elections is a risky business, but political prognosticator Charlie Cook says, “you can take this prediction to the bank”:

“This will be the ugliest, dirtiest, most mean-spirited presidential election in our lifetimes, if not ever,” he writes in his widely read election newsletter, “The Cook Political Report.”

“Right now,” he adds, “there are only two things that matter to voters: the coronavirus and the economy. Both are likely to get much worse before they get better. It is pretty hard to see how the economy can rebound from its current free fall in time to be felt by voters before the election.”

Until this year, he adds, “the recipe for a Trump victory was twofold: First, he needed a strong vote out of his base, which still seems extremely likely to me. Second, he needed to ride the strong economy, giving him a sufficient tailwind to win over enough voters in the right combination of states to get him the Electoral College win, even if he loses the popular vote again.”

But, Cook says, “that tailwind is gone. If there is an economic wind in any direction, it will more likely be in his face, not at his back.”