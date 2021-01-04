Commentary: Hope rides on optimism in the New Year

Sometimes optimism can be a form of denial. It surely was for Herbert Hoover, who said in November 1929, as the Great Depression gathered force, that “any lack of confidence in the economic future or the basic strength of business in the United States is foolish.” In May 1930, he reported: “While the crash only took place six months ago, I am convinced we have now passed the worst and with continued unity of effort we shall rapidly recover.” He was wrong both times, like Mr. Trump when he sought at the outset of the COVID pandemic to argue that it would swiftly disappear.

Now the country looks to Mr. Biden, whose optimism seems encapsulated in his frequent assertion that “We’re Americans.” That is a shorthand politicians employ to refer to the can-do American spirit that tamed a continent, won two world wars and, through the tinkering of imaginative prairie pioneers and the insights of garage high-tech visionaries, built an economic powerhouse.

But the “We’re Americans” talisman goes only so far, sufficient perhaps on the stump in the primaries. Real optimism requires substantially more: Gen. Eisenhower’s smile, Mr. Reagan’s upbeat countenance, perhaps the optimism in Romans 8:18: “For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.”