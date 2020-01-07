Commentary: House drug bill dooms medical research

House lawmakers recently voted to pass the “Lower Drug Costs Now Act,” which would enable government officials to set the price of lifesaving medicines. The bill would reduce pharmaceutical companies’ revenues by a staggering $1 trillion over the coming decade.

That would bring medical research projects to a screeching halt — and doom millions of patients to premature deaths from otherwise curable diseases.

Right now, America leads the world in medical innovation. We account for just 5 percent of the global population and 24 percent of the world economy, but create more than 50 percent of all novel drugs.

Thanks to such innovation, many once-fatal diseases are now manageable — or even curable.

HIV/AIDS death rates have tumbled 88 percent since drug companies introduced antiretroviral therapies in the mid-1990s. Cancer death rates have dropped 27 percent since they peaked in 1991. And earlier this decade, drug companies rolled out treatments that cure nearly 100 percent of patients with hepatitis C, a fatal liver disease.

Across the country, scientists are developing 4,500 experimental treatments.