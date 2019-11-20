Commentary: How do we keep our democracy healthy?

Representative democracy is based on a simple premise. It’s that ordinary citizens can judge complex public policy and political issues — or at least grasp them well enough to decide who should be dealing with them.

But the significance of that premise isn’t simple at all. It means that our country’s future depends on the quality of democratic participation by its citizens. So, in an era when our democracy appears to be under great stress, what must we do to keep it healthy? Here are some steps I think we need to take.

First, we have to protect our elections. It’s clear that malign actors want to hack them or at least influence them. In the past we tended to assume that our elections were fair and accurate, but we can’t take that for granted any more. This also means ensuring the independence of the judicial branch, which is critical to protecting the integrity of elections, and of the media and sources of fair, unbiased information.

Second, we need to expand our democracy in appropriate ways and fight efforts to restrict the vote. Plenty of politicians want to handicap or exclude voters they don’t like, and this sort of manipulation of our system is as big a threat to its integrity as outsiders’ attempts to hack it.