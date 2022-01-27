Commentary: How’s Joe Biden doing?

It’s been about a year since Joe Biden took office as President, and though it’s still too early to draw firm conclusions about his performance, it’s not too early to discern some trends.

His presidency began, overall, with a lot of good will: Many Americans longed for an end to the tumult of the Trump presidency and, as Biden himself put it, a return to normalcy. But since last year, the polls have shown him losing favor in Americans’ eyes.

In part, this was inevitable. He’s had to try to buck a very tough political climate, facing intense political division, the country’s unending culture wars, a pandemic that throws the country a new curve every time it seems to be settling down, and an inflation rate that has many Americans looking for someone to blame.

But the fact that they’ve settled on him as the culprit — in one recent CNN poll, a plurality of respondents blamed the president — speaks to a larger problem. In truth, the economic news has largely been positive, but neither Biden nor the Democrats in the majority have been able to capitalize on this turn of events.

When it comes to international affairs, the picture is very different from a year ago. President Biden is experienced in foreign affairs and has put together a competent, professional team that’s more interested in getting things done quietly than in tweeting about their plans. Biden clearly favors diplomacy to protect American interests, and has led us in rejoining the international community after a four-year period when we were barely part of it.

While I’d argue that his policies have generally been both bold and smart, judging them will depend on how events play out over the next year or more. Several things will be key. First, no matter how well-conceived a policy might be, everything depends on how well government delivers on its promise. Second, there’s no question that his biggest economic challenge in the near term will be inflation, and he will be judged by most Americans on his success or failure in tackling it.

Finally, he has made some misjudgments and mistakes along the way. None of these need to be destructive of his presidency — but only if he and his advisors learn the lessons of a very tough first year in office and become clear-eyed and realistic about what they can and cannot accomplish.

