Commentary: How safe is the U.S. power grid?

At any one time, the United States uses more than 400,000 megawatts of electricity. That’s a lot of power, and it takes a lot of non-stop work to keep it flowing. But how safe is America’s power grid from cyber attacks and other disruptions?

Cyber intrusions are no longer a theoretical possibility. In March, hackers succeeded in breaching a utility that serves portions of California, Utah, and Wyoming. The attack lasted 10 hours and disabled control systems for more than 500 megawatts of wind and solar power — enough generating capacity for several hundred thousand homes.

Fortunately, grid operators were able to maintain service throughout the attack. But a full-scale blackout isn’t an impossibility. In 2015, Russian hackers succeeded in knocking out electricity to several hundred thousand homes in Ukraine. Months after the attack, utility operators were still struggling to address the after-effects.

What’s troubling is that utilities and critical infrastructure connected to America’s electric grid remain vulnerable. That’s the consensus of more than 1,700 utility professionals surveyed recently. More than half expect a cyber attack on America’s critical infrastructure in the next 12 months.

While cyber attacks are a top concern, America’s power grid faces other limitations.