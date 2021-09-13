Commentary: How the Covid IP-waiver could sabotage crucial cancer research

President Biden craves a cure for cancer. In a speech to Congress this spring, he vowed to “end cancer as we know it.” And as Vice President, he helped start the Cancer Moonshot initiative.

Yet by giving his backing to a global waiver of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, President Biden may have endangered millions of Americans living with cancer.

The Biden administration has said that it would join a World Trade Organization move to suspend IP safeguards for the vaccines. Its intentions are no doubt sincere, founded in the belief that a waiver will help rid the world of Covid. Yet the setting aside of IP protections has consequences that the administration seems to have overlooked.

If adopted, the waiver won’t galvanize the supply of vaccines bound for the developing world — certainly not in the immediate term. What it will do is threaten scientific innovation that could lead to cures for cancer and other diseases.

I’ll explain why. Technically, the waiver supported by the United States would only apply to IP on Covid vaccines. So what has this got to do with cancer?