Commentary: I’ve spent my whole life working to elect Republicans -- I’m backing Catherine Cortez Masto

Growing up in Elko, I learned very early on the importance of friendship, loyalty and trust. In a small town, your word and your reputation are especially important when everybody knows everybody. As I got older and became interested in politics, I took note that those same qualities differentiated great leaders from the rest.

I’ve spent my whole life working to elect Republicans to office and have been honored to work for legendary leaders like Paul Laxalt and Barbara Vucanovich. I was also proud to serve three terms as a Republican member of the Nevada State Assembly, alongside great Nevadans like Dean Rhoads and Bill Raggio. After leaving public office, I also had the unique opportunity to work closely with some of the strongest Republican leaders we’ve seen here in Nevada, former Governors Kenny Guinn and Brian Sandoval. They all were hard working, honest public servants Nevadans could trust.

This fall, however, I am going to support Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat. She has proven herself to be a reliable, genuine fighter for all Nevadans, just like those great Republican leaders before her did.

I’ve gotten to know Catherine well over the years, especially during her two terms as Nevada Attorney General. She has always put the needs of the state over the wants of any political party, and that’s one of the reasons she’s been able to accomplish so much. She’s a public servant who works hard to elevate the concerns of people in every region of the state, just like Senator Paul Laxalt, Congresswoman Vucanovich, Governors Guinn and Sandoval — all of whom remain universally respected by people of both parties today.

Catherine always puts Nevada first, and when it really counts, she doesn’t hesitate to stand up to President Biden or her own party. Her focus is always on what’s best for Nevada.

When President Biden proposed a budget that would have raised taxes on Nevada farmers and ranchers and made it harder for them to pass their farms down to their kids, Catherine blocked it. We have a strong agricultural economy here in Nevada going back generations which means a great deal to the Basque families like mine who settled here. I was not surprised to see Catherine sided with Republicans who opposed President Biden’s proposal to raise taxes and together they stopped it from moving forward.

And when Democrats in the House of Representatives pushed for, and passed, a tax on mining that could have decimated Nevada mining jobs, Catherine single handedly killed their proposal — which didn’t make her very popular with some of the extreme groups in her party.

That’s the kind of leader we need in Nevada, unafraid to buck Washington DC to protect us, and focused on our economy first and foremost. If you listen to Catherine talk about her priorities, it’s always about more jobs and better opportunities for Nevadans.

Like with the respected leaders we Nevadans hold in the highest regard, it’s never just politics with her, it’s personal. She loves Nevada and it shows. Catherine brings the same focus on people, and on our communities with integrity and honesty so sorely missed today.

For all of those reasons, after a lifetime working to elect Republicans, I’m backing a Democrat for the U.S. Senate for the first time.

In this unprecedented time of turmoil and conflict, we need a strong, level-headed leader we can count on.

For me, that leader is Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.