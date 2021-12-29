Commentary: In memory of Harry Reid

President Joe Biden

Harry Reid and I grew up on different sides of the country, but we came from the same place where certain values run deep. Loyalty. Faith. Resolve. Service.

During the two decades we served together in the United States Senate, and the eight years we worked together while I served as Vice President, Harry met the marker for what I’ve always believed is the most important thing by which you can measure a person — their action and their word.

If Harry said he would do something, he did it. If he gave you his word, you could bank on it. That’s how he got things done for the good of the country for decades.

Under his watch as Senate Majority Leader, Harry helped pass the Recovery Act to prevent another Great Depression. He helped rescue the American auto industry. He helped pass the Affordable Care Act and Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform, ended Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, and ratified the New Start Treaty.

Throughout his entire career in the Senate, he led battles over budgets, fought to give our troops what they needed in battle and what they earned and deserved upon their return home. He was a bulwark against efforts to privatize Social Security. He was the champion who created Nevada’s Great Basin National Park. And, he was a leader who believed the Federal bench should reflect the diversity of America.

I’ve had the honor of serving with some of the all-time great Senate Majority Leaders in our history. Harry Reid was one of them. And for Harry, it wasn’t about power for power’s sake. It was about the power to do right for the people.

A son of Searchlight, Nevada, Harry never forgot his humble roots. A boxer, he never gave up a fight—whether in politics or even against cancer. A great American, Harry looked at the challenges of the world and believed it was within our capacity to do good, to do right, and to do our part of perfecting the Union we all love.

But above all, Harry was first and foremost the devoted husband to his dear Landra. Over six decades together, they built a remarkable family with their children—Lana, Rory, Leif, Josh, and Key—and all of their grandchildren and great-grandchild. Jill and I send our love and prayers to Landra and the entire Reid family.

May God bless Harry Reid, a dear friend and a giant of our history.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Paul, the entire Cortez family, and I are devastated to learn of the passing of Senator Harry Reid. He was one of the most powerful, dedicated, and effective advocates our state has ever had. From the moment he woke up to the moment he went to bed, everything he did was motivated by his love for and devotion to the Silver State. He was the man from Searchlight, born into the humblest beginnings, and he went on to lead a truly extraordinary life and fight for every man and woman across our state.

Harry Reid was a champion for Nevada, helping preserve our precious environmental treasures, strengthen our rural communities, and build up our great cities. He knew Nevada was a microcosm of the country, and he made sure our great state would have a major role in deciding each party’s nominee for President. And he never hesitated to fight for us, from blocking efforts to dump nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain to getting our state the federal support we deserve.

The American people are better off because of the leadership of Senator Harry Reid. He gave millions of Americans access to affordable health care and made such a difference to countless people. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend, and a true son of Nevada. His legacy will be forever connected to the history of our state, and he will be deeply missed.

Former Sen. Dean Heller

Even though we were rarely on the same page politically, Harry Reid was always gracious, classy, and warm in our personal interactions and I always appreciated that about him. We shared the bond of being members of the LDS faith, and he was a devoted family man who will be deeply missed by Landra and the entire Reid family. Lynne and I are thinking of them tonight and wishing them nothing but peace and solace as they say goodbye to a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Harry Reid’s impact and legacy will be long felt in Nevada and beyond.

Battle Born Progress Director Annette Magnus

Today is a sad day for Nevada to lose one of its greatest champions, Senator Harry Reid. Senator Reid has a long history of serving Nevadans at all levels of government coming from his humble beginnings as a son of his beloved Searchlight. While representing us as a leader in the U.S. Senate, Reid did not merely serve Nevada, he championed it by fighting hard for the issues Nevadans care about like immigration, healthcare, protecting our public lands, and more. It is deeply bittersweet that his death happened today, of all days, as today marks the 5th anniversary of the designation of Gold Butte National Monument, an issue to which Reid dedicated many years.

We are honored that we were able to work alongside Senator Reid on that and many efforts to make Nevada a better place to live and we are glad that we were able to honor his accomplishments alongside him in-person at our 2016 Celebrate Progress fundraiser as our Progressive Leader of the Year. We give our condolences to his family and know that he will rest in power.

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei

The ultimate Nevada advocate again gets to talk boxing with Mike O’Callaghan. Rest In Peace Mr. Leader.

NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose

I was saddened to learn of Sen. Reid’s passing today and on behalf of the Nevada’s public higher education system I want to express my sincere condolences to his wife and family. Sen. Reid was a strong advocate for Nevada’s higher education system and fought tirelessly to help our institutions grow to meet the needs of our state.

Sen. Reid, who was Nevada’s longest serving U.S. senator, was a leader on higher education issues on the national level as he valued education from an early age. In Nevada, his fingerprints are all over NSHE’s institutions, including UNLV’s Harry Reid Research and Technology Park and the Harry Reid Center, a multidisciplinary research facility, and University of Nevada, Reno’s Harry Reid Engineering Laboratory.

And following his retirement he co-chaired the MGM Resorts Public Policy Institute at UNLV, with former Republican House Speaker John Boehner.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford

Senator Reid’s passing marks a tremendous loss for Nevada and for the country. For decades, he served as one the Silver State’s most active champions in Washington, D.C. Moreover, his love for his home and his passion for improving the lives of Nevadans never waned after his retirement in 2017.

A boxer in his youth, he was a fighter for his state for his entire life. From his childhood in Searchlight to his time in Carson City, the House of Representatives and, finally, the Senate, Senator Reid was a fierce advocate for Nevada families. The state, and the country, is poorer for his passing.

On a personal level, Senator Reid mentored and guided me, like he did so many others. Berna and I will keep Landra and Senator Reid’s entire family in our prayers. Our hearts go out to them. May God watch over and console the Reid family.

Rest in power, Senator Reid.

