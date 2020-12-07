Commentary: Infrastructure investment must include Buy America rules

As politically polarized as the United States is right now, virtually everyone agrees on one thing. With millions unemployed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation urgently needs to create good jobs.

In response, Washington appears to be coalescing around one key idea — a series of infrastructure projects to finally address America’s crumbling roads, bridges, waterworks, and schools.

But how many jobs could this create? And what would be the cost?

A variety of trillion-dollar price tags are being thrown around. But there’s at least one precedent, since the House passed the Moving Forward Act in July. That legislation would not only tackle the country’s failing transportation infrastructure but also invest in advanced industries like renewable energy and electric vehicles.

The Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA) recently analyzed the Moving Forward Act and found that its five-year, $1.5 trillion infrastructure investment plan could create 2.5 million U.S. jobs by 2025.

But here’s something else to consider. If Congress included strict federal ‘Buy America’ provisions in the bill, the overall package could generate a 33 percent larger boost to the economy — and create a total of 3.3 million jobs by 2025.