Commentary: Interior is winning lawsuits

The list goes on. Given the Trump Administration’s aggressive reform of an ossified bureaucracy lacking the vigor necessary to respond to the needs of hardworking American families, this is quite an impressive record.

Our legal victories and policy decisions benefit all Americans from Alaska to the Gulf Coast and prove not only the benefits of the administration’s policy decisions, but also our compliance with the relevant statutory mandates and constitutional structure.

Additionally, Interior has, under Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt’s leadership, expanded hunting and fishing across a historic four million acres of public lands, permitted dozens of coal mines and solar projects, executed drought contingency plans for the upper and lower Colorado River, updated air quality control regulations, implemented a royalty rate reduction for non-energy solid minerals and spearheaded the innovative use of federal leasebacks of Indian facilities.

In Arizona, the Secretary finalized the Ray Land Exchange after 26 years of being stalled by frivolous litigation, an unfocused bureaucracy and a burdensome, decade long environmental review process. All of these and countless other projects and initiatives have gone largely unchallenged thus far due in part to early and ongoing dialogue with stakeholders to ameliorate any concerns.