Commentary: Ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge Lithium Mine

Lithium mining in Nevada is crucial to decrease U.S. dependency on foreign sources of this critical material. Currently, over 70% of lithium that we use to make electric car batteries and large-scale energy storage batteries is processed in China. Nevada has a unique endowment of lithium and can reduce this imbalance while creating local jobs across the battery supply chain – from mining to high-tech manufacturing. However, lithium mining in Nevada is in peril because of unscientific obstructionism by some so-called bio-diversity organizations.

The most current example is by the Center for Biological Diversity (which is based in Las Vegas). They claim that Ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge Lithium/Boron Mine near Dyer in Esmeralda County will eliminate Tiehm’s buckwheat, a very scarce plant located at the edge of the project. They claim that the mine will wipe it out, but the mine plan recently submitted by Ioneer to the BLM will avoid Tiehm’s buckwheat entirely. Further, the fact of the matter is that the buckwheat can be grown in greenhouses and Ioneer is funding continued research to protect and increase plant population through transplanting, seed collection and other proven conservation methods.

Fundamentally, Rhyolite Ridge will have limited negative environmental impacts. It has been designed to use very little water and to be self-sustaining in terms of electricity. But it will have massive positive environmental impacts on the climate of the whole earth.

And the most important counterargument to their false claims is that lithium used in electric car batteries will greatly reduce greenhouse gases, like CO2, which are accelerating the warming of the planet. Rhyolite Ridge will produce enough lithium for 400,000 electric vehicle batteries per year on site and will not send any of it to China for processing. This allows Nevada to help reduce harmful emissions and ensure our clean energy independence.

Climate change has already hurt Nevada with years of drought and wildfires including loss of a sizeable amount of Tiehm’s buckwheat last year from animals eating plants due to record drought conditions. Tiehm’s buckwheat will be destroyed by more drought and fires and only the lithium mine stands ready to spend the money to save it.

I am reminded of some of the bogus claims that the Lithium Americas mine in Thacker Pass would adversely affect wild animals and plants in the interior Great Basin Desert areas. But one very large desert fire north of Winnemucca several years ago burned up many thousands of acres of wildland and destroyed most of the plants and many of the animals, such as sage grouse.

The bottom line is that the Fish and Wildlife Service should veto the false claims by the Las Vegans that the Ioneer mine will wipe out the buckwheat plants and should consider instead the macro environmental impacts of not letting the mine get cranked up ASAP. The best available science supports that the mine and the plant can co-exist. The State of Nevada and the people of Nevada will massively benefit from getting the lithium mines going as soon as possible.

John Scire, PhD, is an Adjunct Professor at UNR, and expert on U.S. Energy Policy and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Policy.

