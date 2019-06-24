There is a concept in international relations called a Foreign Policy Diversion, in which a leader enters into a conflict for the purpose of diverting domestic attention from domestic political problems. Once at war, there is a '"rally round the flag" effect in which the people support the leader because the nation is at war. President Trump has a lot of problems to include obstruction of justice, self-enrichment through the use of Trump properties for government business, and daily irrational actions to include vicious personal attacks on everyone including his supporters. One way that he can divert the attention of the American people, the press, and the Congress from his problems is to enter into a conflict. The current candidate is Iran.
Ask yourself this, "Who benefits the most from a war on Iran?" My answer is Saudi Arabia and the Sunni Emirates in the Persian Gulf. Saudi Arabia and the Sunni sect of Islam have harassed the Shia Sect of Islam from the day they split away from the traditional (Sunni) Islam. The King of Saudi Arabia is a dictator who has led the oppression of the Shias on the Arabian Peninsula and throughout the world. His brand of Islam is called the Wahhabis, and the Wahhabis are the source of Al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, the ISIS cult, and 100% of the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11. There are no Shiite or Iranian terrorist attacks on the U.S. and our Allies. And my instinct as a former psychological warfare specialist is that those attacks on the tankers were by Saudis posing as Iranians. Saudi Arabia is our enemy, not Iran.
We supported the Saudi dictator King and the Shia dictator Shah of Iran for two reasons. One, we needed their oil starting in the 1950s and, two, we wanted to stop the Russian Communists from taking over the Persian Gulf oil regions. But the Cold War is over and we do not need a drop of oil from the Persian Gulf area. Starting in January of 2020, the Energy Information Agency predicts that we will export more oil than we import and we currently only get 5% of our oil from Saudi Arabia.
The President has stated that he wants to stop sending our young men and women to fight wars that only benefit other countries. But now that he is facing impeachment for his treasonous behavior and he is facing defeat in 2020, he will start a war on Iran to divert our attention to his massive failings as a President. And it will have very little benefit for the U.S., the only beneficiaries will be the Saudi dictator King, the Sunni Emirates, and our defense contractors. The biggest losers will be our young men and women who will be killed and mutilated in the war ... and their families.
It is time for the Congress to stand up to this mentally unstable and corrupt President before he gets us into a war. And it is time for Congress to stand up for the Constitution which gives it the duty to ensure that the President does not violate the Constitution and disobey the laws passed by Congress. They should immediately begin impeachment hearings on the obstruction of justice, and they should immediately pass a resolution preventing him from getting us into a war without their permission. Our founders gave Congress the right to declare war and they must assert that right immediately.
Congressman Amodei and Senators Rosen and Masto must stand up to this President now or risk an unnecessary war, and maybe even the end of our democracy. Call them and ask them to impeach and restrain the President from getting us into another war not in our national interest.
