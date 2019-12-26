Commentary: Is bipartisanship only a nostalgic memory?

Calling Olympia Snowe: Help!

Snowe is the first woman to be elected to both houses of her state legislature and both houses of the U.S. Congress. For four decades, she was a sentinel of good sense in American politics and a member of a vanishing breed in our civic life: a moderate who earned her notoriety not by yelling, but by whispering.

But her greatest contribution may have come two decades ago, during a 20th-century period we thought was contentious before we knew what 21st-century contention would be like. Even so, the parties were at war with each other, there was more shouting than contemplating, and a president had just been impeached. It was the Bill Clinton era, and suddenly there was an Olympia Snowe moment.

Here is what happened after it became clear that an impeached Clinton would soon face a blistering Senate trial:

Snowe approached the Senate majority leader of her own party, Trent Lott. Lott was a bitter partisan, no friend of the 42nd president, and no pushover. But Lott, of Mississippi, and Snowe, of Maine -- two lawmakers with yawning geographical and ideological differences -- had served together in the House for a decade. They knew each other. They had grudging respect for each other.