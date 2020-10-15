Commentary: It comes down to trust

The presidential election could be decided by one word: Trust. Who do voters trust to tell them the truth? To keep their families safe? To handle the next crisis?

President Trump's base remains solid, but they make up only about 40% of the electorate. Trump is in trouble because he is losing support among three groups outside that base: voters who reluctantly backed him in 2016 but have now defected; those who chose third-party candidates; and non-voters who sat the race out.

The shift away from Trump is not caused by some groundswell of excitement for Joe Biden. But at this moment in history, the Democrat presents a stark contrast to the president. He's calm, where Trump is chaotic; even, where Trump is erratic; decent, where Trump is dangerous. And those differences are particularly appealing to women voters who back Biden by huge margins: 23% nationally and 28% in the suburbs, according to the ABC/Post survey.

Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who flipped a Republican district outside Detroit two years ago, told the Post: "For my district, there is a real interest in just getting to some stability, some practicality. Highlighting the comfort that Joe Biden provides with the stability, I think, is important, especially for suburban Republican women who can't stand Trump but are worried that Joe Biden may be bad for their pocketbooks."