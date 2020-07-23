Commentary: It’s time to learn what our system’s about from the inside

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve spent a long time in politics, and over those years one thing has remained constant: a lot more Americans criticize government than serve and do something about it.

There have been times when I’ve felt a bit resentful. It’s hard to enter the fray, listen patiently to criticism from all comers, and then look around to find that many of them are nowhere to be found when it comes to the hard work of improving our communities and our system.

But mostly what I’ve felt is amazement at the immense but often un-grasped opportunity our system offers. This is especially acute these days, as millions of Americans take to the streets and to social media with passionate intensity and the sense that it’s time to weigh in. That’s what our system asks of us as citizens, but I’d argue that it asks us to do it from the inside, not just from the outside.

We desperately need citizens to enter the public arena — people who are not afraid to plunge in and try to improve our democratic institutions. This requires people with the power to change to them roll up their sleeves and set about doing so.