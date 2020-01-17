Commentary: It’s time to take mental health seriously. Pete Buttigieg does.

For people coping with mental illness, Elko County, like many regions in Nevada and the United States, can be a difficult place to live. In its 2019 rankings, Mental Health America placed Nevada dead last behind every other state and the District of Columbia for prevalence of mental health issues and access to treatment services. Nevada has the second highest percentage of adults with a mental illness who receive no treatment (63%) and the highest percentage of youth who deal with severe depression (12.7%), both well above the national average.
Those seeking mental health care are often forced to find it through telehealth or in other parts of the state. Those who have attempted to commit suicide are often transported to Reno or Las Vegas for special care, but must find their way back to Elko on their own.
While these facts speak loudly on their own, I know how hard it is for people dealing with mental illness to live in Elko for another reason: I am one of them. When I was twelve years old, a family doctor prescribed me drugs, and I got hooked. With the addiction came depression and PTSD. Seven years ago, I hit rock bottom and nearly overdosed. Lucky to survive and heeding the signs, I decided to get help and entered an in-patient addiction program. The program, which saved my life, no longer exists in Elko today. To receive the treatment I did, you would have to travel hundreds of miles to Clark or Washoe County.
Since 1960, when I first became addicted to drugs, national addiction rates have soared and mental health has become further stigmatized. At the same time, our broken health care system has left treatment options out of reach for too many struggling with substance use disorders. As someone who struggles with mental health, I have made it my mission to help those in need by sharing my story and advocating for changes to our mental health and substance abuse care — not just in Elko, but across the nation.
For the first time in my lifetime, mental health has taken center stage in our politics. While I’m grateful for the politicians who have made increased access to mental health services part of their platforms, there is only one presidential candidate who has made it central to his campaign and message — and that’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana.
A veteran and a mayor from the industrial Midwest, Pete Buttigieg has seen the rise of addiction and “deaths of despair” affect his own hometown. In fact, as Mayor, Pete took opioid manufacturers and distributors to federal court to hold them accountable for increased addiction rates. In his stump speech, Pete often references the “crisis of belonging” that has taken hold of our country — and his candidacy seeks to tackle that challenge and reimagine the American experience as inclusive and meaningful.
Pete’s forward-thinking, comprehensive plan to promote mental health does something no other candidate has proposed to do. It puts the power to combat these life or death challenges in the hands of local communities. Tripling the total investments proposed by other candidates, Pete will adopt a locally-driven, $10 billion per year grant program that encourages communities like Elko to use their on-the-ground expertise to improve the health and well-being of their residents.
A Buttigieg administration will also increase reimbursement rates for mental health and addiction care. In Elko, that means we will finally be able to attract more mental health and addiction care clinicians, who are otherwise not paid enough.
As president, Pete would invest in telehealth to address the shortage of health professionals across the United States. In rural Nevada, it’s difficult to receive the benefits of telehealth: about 50 percent of Nevadans in rural areas (less than 200,000 people) have no access to high speed internet.
Here in Elko, I have had my therapy sessions cut short three weeks in a row due to our unreliable internet services. Pete’s administration will give rural residents more opportunities to seek care through telehealth services by investing $80 billion to improve broadband in rural areas and double funding for the FCC’s Rural Health Care Program to $1 billion annually.
It’s time we all recognize that mental health challenges do not reflect failure, and that asking for help is not a sign of weakness, but of strength. It will take hard work and the commitment of many stakeholders to improve options for mental health care in Elko and in Nevada; it won’t happen easily or overnight.
That’s why it’s time we elect a president who puts mental health in the spotlight and understands that America’s deepest problem is a crisis of belonging. I hope you will join me in caucusing for Pete Buttigieg on February 22 to give our community the power and resources it desperately needs.
Editor's note: Supporters of other presidential candidates will be allowed equal space in the Elko Daily Free Press to comment on this issue.