Commentary: It’s time to take mental health seriously. Pete Buttigieg does.

Since 1960, when I first became addicted to drugs, national addiction rates have soared and mental health has become further stigmatized. At the same time, our broken health care system has left treatment options out of reach for too many struggling with substance use disorders. As someone who struggles with mental health, I have made it my mission to help those in need by sharing my story and advocating for changes to our mental health and substance abuse care — not just in Elko, but across the nation.

For the first time in my lifetime, mental health has taken center stage in our politics. While I’m grateful for the politicians who have made increased access to mental health services part of their platforms, there is only one presidential candidate who has made it central to his campaign and message — and that’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A veteran and a mayor from the industrial Midwest, Pete Buttigieg has seen the rise of addiction and “deaths of despair” affect his own hometown. In fact, as Mayor, Pete took opioid manufacturers and distributors to federal court to hold them accountable for increased addiction rates. In his stump speech, Pete often references the “crisis of belonging” that has taken hold of our country — and his candidacy seeks to tackle that challenge and reimagine the American experience as inclusive and meaningful.