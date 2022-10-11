Commentary: Italy: Toxic culturalism?

The Washington Post described the platform of Italy’s new leader, Giorgia Meloni, as “packaging toxic populism.” The New York Times screamed, “Europe Looks at Italy’s Meloni With … Trepidation.” The press in the EU, which for decades has described any idea to the right of Stalin as being “far right,” was apoplectic. How could the people of Italy elect such a dangerous “extremist?” She is a fascist, a modern Mussolini; a clear and present threat to the ideological purity of Europe and the Western World.

In some sort of weird logic salad, Biden warned that the democratic election of Meloni was a threat to democracy.

What ideas did Meloni run on? Faith, family, and community, the very things that all human beings have wanted from the beginning of time. So, what is the problem?

To explore this, we need to back up a bit.

Almost everything our elites call racism is actually a matter of culture. That is so blatantly obvious that it takes decades of propaganda and threats to hide the truth.

The modern progressive movement insists on classifying everyone based on race, but this is so full of contradictions that one wonders if they are serious. The worst thing they can call someone is “racist,” i.e., ironically, someone who acknowledges race. Furthermore, any differences found between races cannot be real, and therefore is an invention of racists, or if found, must be silenced because anyone noticing such differences is racist.

At the same time, everyone must be classified by race.

If we step back for a moment and clear our head, we know that all this is illogical and contradictory nonsense.

What progressives insist on calling race is in reality, culture.

In the army, I knew two cooks. One was white and the other was black. They worked together and lived in the same dormitory. One was Pvt White and the other was Pvt Black. Those were their real names. When asked one day who was who, I could not remember. I believe the white soldier was Pvt Black and the black soldier was Pvt White.

Why could I not remember who was whom? Because they both came from the same culture.

In practice, progressives recognize culture over race. Even using names or clothing styles of a different culture will result in reprimands. Culture is sacred. It is literally a sin against the progressive gods to destroy or hinder the expression of other cultures.

Unless, of course, the culture is of European origins.

The election of Giorgia Meloni in Italy shows that Italians want to live in an Italian culture. They like their language, their food, their religion, their way of life, just as much as the First Nation people of Canada like theirs. Italians are no more racist than Native Americans who don’t want to be overrun by Californians.

That is not a matter of skin tone, it is a matter of culture.

Europe is currently committing cultural suicide. Their birthrate is below replacement. Their elites are out chasing socialist pie in the sky while the average person is getting more and more frustrated with what they see around them. Their world is crumbling, and some of them seem to be saying, “Well, at least we can save Italy.”

The election of Giorgia Meloni is indeed toxic, but toxic for whom?