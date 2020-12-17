Commentary: It's time to show our resilience

If you pay attention to global affairs, you know that increasing numbers of people believe US leadership in the world is coming to an end. I think these predictions are exaggerated, but they are not without some basis. It is time for us to re-establish ourselves by showing our capacity for change and adaptation.

The biggest external challenge we face, of course, is the rise of China, which has pulled millions of people out of poverty, drawn attention for its innovation and infrastructure development, and built one of the world’s leading economies. This is an important point. You do not build prestige abroad by collapsing at home

So how do we reenergize our global role? We begin by bringing the pandemic under control, reinvigorating our economy, and re-committing to the rule of law and to the core values of justice, fairness, and opportunity for all our citizens.

Then, I would argue, we need to return to the basics. We built our preeminence by using an international approach during the post-WWII period, working skillfully with European and other allies to lead the West. We need to re-commit to that approach.