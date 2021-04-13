Commentary: Joe Biden's latest 'gun violence' fairy tale

That's even dumber than the "ghost gun" rule. Stabilizing braces are even easier to build at home than guns. And if anyone paid attention to a rule against them, that rule would only magnify the carnage of mass shootings as violent criminals sprayed more bullets, less accurately, into their targeted areas.

Now we move from merely ineffectual to idiotically counter-productive with action #3: 'The Justice Department ... will publish model 'red flag' legislation for states."

"Red flag" laws allow police to seize guns from people who haven't been accused, let alone convicted, of crimes on the claim that they "present a danger to themselves or others." When a bunch of gun-waving cops show up unexpectedly to confiscate someone's firearms, that someone sometimes DOES start presenting a danger to themselves or others, when he or she hadn't before. And if he or she doesn't respond that way, it's evidence that the order was unnecessary in the first place.

In addition to likely being 99% ineffectual and counterproductive, the first three "initial actions" are also 100% unconstitutional.